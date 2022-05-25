New Jersey reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,432
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 2,035,314
Total number of deaths: 30,588
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,999,358
Rate of transmission: 1.16
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,425 cases, 936 deaths, 377,624 doses administered
Cape May: 11,335 cases, 256 deaths, 133,567 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,863 cases, 567 deaths, 184,968 doses administered
Ocean: 142,280 cases, 2,807 deaths, 699,820 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
