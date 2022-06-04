New Jersey reports more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths; rate of transmission 0.91

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,317
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 2,068,368
Total number of deaths: 30,691
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,019,633
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,244 cases, 942 deaths, 378,144 doses administered
Cape May: 11,532 cases, 257 deaths, 133,692 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,290 cases, 569 deaths, 185,284 doses administered
Ocean: 145,051 cases, 2,823 deaths, 700,499 doses administered
Figures are as of 11:30 a.m. June 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
