New Jersey reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths, rate of transmission 0.98

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 3,215
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,227,584
Total number of deaths: 31,230
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,164,509
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,652 cases, 962 deaths, 381,275 doses administered
Cape May: 12,418 cases, 266 deaths, 134,641 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,1201 cases, 580 deaths, 187,106 doses administered
Ocean: 151,931 cases, 2,884 deaths, 704,347 doses administered
Figures as of 5 p.m. Aug. 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
