New Jersey reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,242
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 2,061,154
Total number of deaths: 30,673
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,014,284
Rate of transmission: 0.96
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,040 cases, 938 deaths, 378,064 doses administered
Cape May: 11,488 cases, 257 deaths, 133,670 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,194 cases, 569 deaths, 185,194 doses administered
Ocean: 143,655 cases, 2,819 deaths, 700,385 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.