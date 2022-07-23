New Jersey reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 3,225
New deaths: 11
Total positive cases: 2,192,153
Total number of deaths: 31,124
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,131,236
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,777 cases, 957 deaths, 380,515 doses administered
Cape May: 12,229 cases, 264 deaths, 134,419 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,359 cases, 578 deaths, 186,717 doses administered
Ocean: 150,179 cases, 2,872 deaths, 703,333 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
