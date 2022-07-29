New Jersey reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 3,240
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,209,635
Total number of deaths: 31,172
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,145,584
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,205 cases, 959 deaths, 380,845 doses administered
Cape May: 12,306 cases, 264 deaths, 134,533 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,675 cases, 579 deaths, 186,852 doses administered
Ocean: 151,011 cases, 2,878 deaths, 703,796 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
