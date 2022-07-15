New Jersey reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,129
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,168,005
Total number of deaths: 31,062
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,111,664
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,018 cases, 955 deaths, 380,042 doses administered
Cape May: 12,094 cases, 262 deaths, 134,246 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,917 cases, 574 deaths, 186,479 doses administered
Ocean: 148,999 cases, 2,868 deaths, 702,918 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 15
Source: N.J. Department of Health
