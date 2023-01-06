New Jersey reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 3,159
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,478,396
Total number of deaths: 32,473
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,480,635
Rate of transmission: 1.02
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,898 cases, 997 deaths, 386,974 doses administered
Cape May: 13,668 cases, 281 deaths, 136,795 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,863 cases, 611 deaths, 190,896 doses administered
Ocean: 166,389 cases, 3,051 deaths, 713,265 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 6
Source: NJ Department of Health
