New Jersey reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,120
New deaths: 11
Total number of positive cases: 2,081,818
Total number of deaths: 30,745
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,027,620
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,611 cases, 946 deaths, 378,317 doses administered
Cape May: 11,589 cases, 258 deaths, 133,741 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,508 cases, 569 deaths, 185,419 doses administered
Ocean: 144,747 cases, 2,827 deaths, 700,726 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 9
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.