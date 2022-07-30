New Jersey reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 3,162
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,212,784
Total number of deaths: 31,171
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,145,584
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,285 cases, 959 deaths, 380,845 doses administered
Cape May: 12,322 cases, 264 deaths, 134,533 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,742 cases, 579 deaths, 186,852 doses administered
Ocean: 151,166 cases, 2,878 deaths, 703,796 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 30
Source: N.J. Department of Health
