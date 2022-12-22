New Jersey reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 3,010
New deaths: 21
Total positive cases: 2,447,249
Total number of deaths: 32,292
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,463,075
Rate of transmission: 1.07
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,110 cases, 990 deaths, 386,593 doses administered
Cape May: 13,536 cases, 278 deaths, 136,739 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,350 cases, 611 deaths, 190,651 doses administered
Ocean: 164,556 cases, 3,036 deaths, 712,923 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 22
Source: NJ Department of Health
