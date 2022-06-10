New Jersey reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,041
New deaths: 10
Total number of positive cases: 2,084,808
Total number of deaths: 30,755
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,029,297
Rate of transmission: 0.88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,717 cases, 947 deaths, 378,357 doses administered
Cape May: 11,605 cases, 258 deaths, 133,757 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,559 cases, 569 deaths, 185,442 doses administered
Ocean: 144,930 cases, 2,829 deaths, 700,756 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 10
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.