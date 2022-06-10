 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks up

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 3,041

New deaths: 10

Total number of positive cases: 2,084,808

Total number of deaths: 30,755

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,029,297

Rate of transmission: 0.88

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 58,717 cases, 947 deaths, 378,357 doses administered

Cape May: 11,605 cases, 258 deaths, 133,757 doses administered

Cumberland: 34,559 cases, 569 deaths, 185,442 doses administered

Ocean: 144,930 cases, 2,829 deaths, 700,756 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 10

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

