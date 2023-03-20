Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 229
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,554,847
Total number of deaths: 32,928
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,507,150
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,285 cases, 1,016 deaths, 387,219 doses administered
Cape May: 14,132 cases, 282 deaths, 136,813 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,294 cases, 621 deaths, 191,529 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 170,842 cases, 3,095 deaths, 713,331 doses administered
Figures are as of 3 p.m. March 20
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.