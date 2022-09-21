New Jersey reports more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,907
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,308,401
Total number of deaths: 31,582
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,249,681
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,981 cases, 983 deaths, 382,684 doses administered
Cape May: 12,958 cases, 273 deaths, 135,017 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,975 cases, 595 deaths, 188,357 doses administered
Ocean: 156,395 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,131 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 21
