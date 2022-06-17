New Jersey reports more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths; rate of transmission 0.84

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,914
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,100,417
Total number of deaths: 30,839
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,039,192*
Rate of transmission: 0.84
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,133 cases, 948 deaths, 378,572 doses administered*
Cape May: 11,688 cases, 259 deaths, 133,824 doses administered*
Cumberland: 34,796 cases, 571 deaths, 185,642 doses administered*
Ocean: 145,756 cases, 2,841 deaths, 701,133 doses administered*
*State did not update vaccination totals Friday. State, local totals are as of June 16.
Figures are as of 5 p.m. June 17
Source: N.J. Department of Health
