New Jersey reports more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths, rate of transmission down to .97

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,942
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,221,405
Total number of deaths: 31,224
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,161,361
Rate of transmission: .97
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,592 cases, 962 deaths, 381,184 doses administered
Cape May: 12,395 cases, 266 deaths, 134,619 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,991 cases, 580 deaths, 187,058 doses administered
Ocean: 151,779 cases, 2,883 deaths, 704,1253 doses administered
Figures as of 6 p.m. Aug. 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
