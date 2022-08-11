 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 2,939

New deaths: 10

Total positive cases: 2,241,517

Total number of deaths: 31,285

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,179,647

Rate of transmission: 0.91

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 63,081 cases, 966 deaths, 381,544 doses administered

Cape May: 12,523 cases, 269 deaths, 134,746 doses administered

Cumberland: 37,434 cases, 582 deaths, 187,285 doses administered

Ocean: 152,703 cases, 2,891 deaths, 704,765 doses administered

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 11

Source: NJ Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

