New Jersey reports more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,939
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,241,517
Total number of deaths: 31,285
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,179,647
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,081 cases, 966 deaths, 381,544 doses administered
Cape May: 12,523 cases, 269 deaths, 134,746 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,434 cases, 582 deaths, 187,285 doses administered
Ocean: 152,703 cases, 2,891 deaths, 704,765 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 11
Source: NJ Department of Health
