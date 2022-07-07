New Jersey reports more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,824
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,145,031
Total number of deaths: 31,003
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,093,258
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,360 cases, 954 deaths, 379,651 doses administered
Cape May: 11,936 cases, 262 deaths, 134,144 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,473 cases, 573 deaths, 186,271 doses administered
Ocean: 147,839 cases, 2,862 deaths, 702,362 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 7
Source: N.J. Department of Health
