New Jersey reports more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,828
New deaths: 19
Total number of positive cases: 2,078,712
Total number of deaths: 30,735
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,024,459
Rate of transmission: 0.88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,536 cases, 946 deaths, 378,246 doses administered
Cape May: 11,576 cases, 258 deaths, 133,716 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,458 cases, 569 deaths, 185,389 doses administered
Ocean: 144,596 cases, 2,827 deaths, 700,642 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 8
Source: N.J. Department of Health
