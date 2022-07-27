New Jersey reports more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,849
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,202,564
Total number of deaths: 31,159
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,137,070
Rate of transmission: 1.05
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,034 cases, 959 deaths, 380,604 doses administered
Cape May: 12,277 cases, 264 deaths, 134,439 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,542 cases, 579 deaths, 186,774 doses administered
Ocean: 150,672 cases, 2,876 deaths, 703,536 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 27
Source: N.J. Department of Health
