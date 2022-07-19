New Jersey reports more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 2,849
New deaths: 11
Total positive cases: 2,178,282
Total number of deaths: 31,081
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,119,309
Rate of transmission: 1.11
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,359 cases, 956 deaths, 380,164 doses administered
Cape May: 12,143 cases, 264 deaths, 134,301 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,113 cases, 575 deaths, 186,549 doses administered
Ocean: 149,493 cases, 2,870 deaths, 703,101 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 19
Source: N.J. Department of Health
