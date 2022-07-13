New Jersey reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,776
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,161,345
Total number of deaths: 31,043
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,106,094
Rate of transmission: 1.05
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,837 cases, 954 deaths, 379,935 doses administered
Cape May: 12,047 cases, 262 deaths, 134,218 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,769 cases, 574 deaths, 186,402 doses administered
Ocean: 148,678 cases, 2,866 deaths, 702,751 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 13
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.