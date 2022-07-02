New Jersey reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,759
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,134,709
Total number of deaths: 30,976
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,067,080
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,068 cases, 954 deaths, 379,082 doses administered
Cape May: 11,879 cases, 262 deaths, 133,945 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,301 cases, 573 deaths, 186,044 doses administered
Ocean: 147,380 cases, 2,856 deaths, 701,795 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.