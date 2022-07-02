 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 2,759

New deaths: 7

Total positive cases: 2,134,709

Total number of deaths: 30,976

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,067,080

Rate of transmission: 1.01

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 60,068 cases, 954 deaths, 379,082 doses administered

Cape May: 11,879 cases, 262 deaths, 133,945 doses administered

Cumberland: 35,301 cases, 573 deaths, 186,044 doses administered

Ocean: 147,380 cases, 2,856 deaths, 701,795 doses administered

Figures as of 1 p.m. July 2

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

