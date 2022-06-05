New Jersey reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,736
New deaths: 4
Total number of positive cases: 2,071,123
Total number of deaths: 30,695
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,019,633
Rate of transmission: 0.88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,324 cases, 944 deaths, 378,144 doses administered
Cape May: 11,549 cases, 257 deaths, 133,692 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,329 cases, 569 deaths, 185,284 doses administered
Ocean: 145,199 cases, 2,823 deaths, 700,499 doses administered
Figures are as of noon June 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
