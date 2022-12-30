New Jersey reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,742
New deaths: 24
Total positive cases: 2,462,834
Total number of deaths: 32,394
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,473,898
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,497 cases, 996 deaths, 386,802 doses administered
Cape May: 13,608 cases, 281 deaths, 136,766 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,556 cases, 611 deaths, 190,786 doses administered
Ocean: 165,425 cases, 3,045 deaths, 713,121 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 30
Source: NJ Department of Health
