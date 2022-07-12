New Jersey reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,738
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,158,562
Total number of deaths: 31,036
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,102,945
Rate of transmission: 1.05
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,755 cases, 954 deaths, 379,885 doses administered
Cape May: 12,025 cases, 262 deaths, 134,185 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,705 cases, 573 deaths, 186,378 doses administered
Ocean: 148,535 cases, 2,865 deaths, 702,606 doses administered
Figures as of 2 p.m. July 11
Source: N.J. Department of Health
