New Jersey reports more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,665
New deaths: 21
Total positive cases: 2,475,229
Total number of deaths: 32,460
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,480,539
Rate of transmission: 1.00
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,813 cases, 997 deaths, 386,974 doses administered
Cape May: 13,650 cases, 281 deaths, 136,797 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,801 cases, 611 deaths, 190,896 doses administered
Ocean: 166,224 cases, 3,049 deaths, 713,257 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 5
Source: NJ Department of Health
