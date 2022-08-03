New Jersey reports more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths, rate of transmission back down to 1

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,627
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,221,405
Total number of deaths: 31,211
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,158,077
Rate of transmission: 1.00
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,522 cases, 962 deaths, 381,109 doses administered
Cape May: 12,376 cases, 265 deaths, 134,607 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,936 cases, 580 deaths, 187,018 doses administered
Ocean: 151,628 cases, 2,881 deaths, 704,152 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 3
Source: N.J. Department of Health
