New Jersey reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,559
New deaths: 20
Total number of positive cases: 2,087,428
Total number of deaths: 30,775
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,030,705
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,771 cases, 947 deaths, 378,399 doses administered
Cape May: 11,613 cases, 258 deaths, 133,778 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,590 cases, 569 deaths, 185,469 doses administered
Ocean: 145,042 cases, 2,831 deaths, 700,806 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 11
Source: N.J. Department of Health
