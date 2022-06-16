New Jersey reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,519
New deaths: 16
Total positive cases: 2,097,491
Total number of deaths: 30,831
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,039,192
Rate of transmission: 0.86
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,057 cases, 948 deaths, 378,572 doses administered
Cape May: 11,674 cases, 259 deaths, 133,824 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,756 cases, 571 deaths, 185,642 doses administered
Ocean: 145,619 cases, 2,840 deaths, 701,133 doses administered
Figures are as of 2 p.m. June 16
Source: N.J. Department of Health
