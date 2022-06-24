New Jersey reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,538
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,115,026
Total number of deaths: 30,907
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,052,166
Rate of transmission: 0.83
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,526 cases, 950 deaths, 378,823 doses administered
Cape May: 11,762 cases, 261 deaths, 133,886 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,970 cases, 571 deaths, 185,855 doses administered
Ocean: 146,431 cases, 2,849 deaths, 701,504 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 24
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.