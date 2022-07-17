New Jersey reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths; rate of transmission 1.10

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,425
New deaths: zero
Total positive cases: 2,173,472
Total number of deaths: 31,069
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,116,004
Rate of transmission: 1.10
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,225 cases, 955 deaths, 380,097 doses administered
Cape May: 12,117 cases, 262 deaths, 134,286 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,001 cases, 574 deaths, 186,527 doses administered
Ocean: 149,261 cases, 2,868 deaths, 703,046 doses administered
Figures as of 2:30 p.m. July 17
Source: N.J. Department of Health
