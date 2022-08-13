New Jersey reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,404
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,246,432
Total number of deaths: 31,302
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,174,172
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,232 cases, 968 deaths, 381,359 doses administered
Cape May: 12,565 cases, 269 deaths, 134,652 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,547 cases, 582 deaths, 187,287 doses administered
Ocean: 152,917 cases, 2,893 deaths, 704,396 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 13
