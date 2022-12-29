New Jersey reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,420
New deaths: 27
Total positive cases: 2,460,087
Total number of deaths: 32,370
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,469,739
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,431 cases, 994 deaths, 386,675 doses administered
Cape May: 13,598 cases, 281 deaths, 136,761 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,528 cases, 611 deaths, 190,748 doses administered
Ocean: 165,275 cases, 3,045 deaths, 713,018 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 29
Source: NJ Department of Health
