New Jersey reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,448
New deaths: 11
Total positive cases: 2,243,964
Total number of deaths: 31,296
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,172,258
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,138 cases, 968 deaths, 381,341 doses administered
Cape May: 12,548 cases, 269 deaths, 134,648 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,494 cases, 582 deaths, 187,247 doses administered
Ocean: 152,812 cases, 2,893 deaths, 704,355 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 12
Source: NJ Department of Health
