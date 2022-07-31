New Jersey reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; rate of transmission 1.01

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,425
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,214,871
Total number of deaths: 31,172
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,150,959
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,354 cases, 959 deaths, 380,952 doses administered
Cape May: 12,337 cases, 264 deaths, 134,563 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,789 cases, 580 deaths, 186,912 doses administered
Ocean: 151,274 cases, 2,878 deaths, 703,938 doses administered
Figures as of 5:45 p.m. July 31
Source: N.J. Department of Health
