New Jersey reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,372
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,117,410
Total number of deaths: 30,914
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,052,166
Rate of transmission: 0.83
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,611 cases, 950 deaths, 378,823 doses administered
Cape May: 11,770 cases, 261 deaths, 133,886 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,997 cases, 571 deaths, 185,855 doses administered
Ocean: 146,543 cases, 2,851 deaths, 701,504 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.