New Jersey reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,366
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,313,059
Total number of deaths: 31,594
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,255,792
Rate of transmission: 1.07
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,097 cases, 984 deaths, 382,834 doses administered
Cape May: 12,972 cases, 273 deaths, 135,084 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,088 cases, 595 deaths, 188,436 doses administered
Ocean: 156,682 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,370 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 23
