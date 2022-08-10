New Jersey reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,350
New deaths: 29
Total positive cases: 2,238,586
Total number of deaths: 31,275
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,176,598
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,989 cases, 964 deaths, 381,486 doses administered
Cape May: 12,492 cases, 269 deaths, 134,720 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,358 cases, 581 deaths, 187,245 doses administered
Ocean: 152,569 cases, 2,890 deaths, 704,690 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 10
