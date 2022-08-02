New Jersey reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,309
New deaths: 20
Total positive cases: 2,218,764
Total number of deaths: 31,194
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,155,058
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,454 cases, 962 deaths, 381,051 doses administered
Cape May: 12,364 cases, 265 deaths, 134,583 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,867 cases, 580 deaths, 186,974 doses administered
Ocean: 151,488 cases, 2,880 deaths, 704,047 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
