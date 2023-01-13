New Jersey reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,363
New deaths: 18
Total positive cases: 2,492,131
Total number of deaths: 32,554
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,490,152
Rate of transmission: 1.17
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,295 cases, 1,000 deaths, 387,147 doses administered
Cape May: 13,721 cases, 282 deaths, 136,838 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,261 cases, 613 deaths, 191,014 doses administered
Ocean: 167,124 cases, 3,054 deaths, 713,516 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 13
Source: NJ Department of Health
