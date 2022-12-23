New Jersey reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,343
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,449,593
Total number of deaths: 32,309
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,464,720
Rate of transmission: 1.07
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,166 cases, 990 deaths, 386,627 doses administered
Cape May: 13,559 cases, 278 deaths, 136,742 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,378 cases, 611 deaths, 190,719 doses administered
Ocean: 164,681 cases, 3,039 deaths, 712,955 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 23
Source: NJ Department of Health
