New Jersey reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,340
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,419,715
Total number of deaths: 32,097
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,437,172
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,559 cases, 989 deaths, 386,064 doses administered
Cape May: 13,451 cases, 277 deaths, 136,559 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,968 cases, 606 deaths, 190,482 doses administered
Ocean: 163,009 cases, 3,010 deaths, 712,114 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 8
Source: NJ Department of Health
