New Jersey reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths; rate of transmission 0.83

COVID-19 IN NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,204
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,102,498
Total number of deaths: 30,845
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,039,192*
Rate of transmission: 0.83
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,177 cases, 948 deaths, 378,572 doses administered*
Cape May: 11,700 cases, 259 deaths, 133,824 doses administered*
Cumberland: 34,823 cases, 571 deaths, 185,642 doses administered*
Ocean: 145,836 cases, 2,841 deaths, 701,133 doses administered*
People are also reading…
*State did not update vaccination totals Friday or as of 66 p.m. Saturday. State, local totals are as of June 16.
Figures are as of 3 p.m. June 18
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.