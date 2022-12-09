New Jersey reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,204
New deaths: 22
Total positive cases: 2,421,923
Total number of deaths: 32,119
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,442,376
Rate of transmission: 1.44
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,581 cases, 989 deaths, 386,170 doses administered
Cape May: 13,455 cases, 277 deaths, 136,602 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,998 cases, 608 deaths, 190,549 doses administered
Ocean: 163,142 cases, 3,013 deaths, 712,267 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 9
Source: NJ Department of Health
