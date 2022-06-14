New Jersey reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,111
New deaths: 20
Total positive cases: 2,092,487
Total number of deaths: 30,798
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,035,017
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,912 cases, 947 deaths, 378,467 doses administered
Cape May: 11,647 cases, 259 deaths, 133,801 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,683 cases, 569 deaths, 185,543 doses administered
Ocean: 145,372 cases, 2,835 deaths, 700,944 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 5 p.m. June 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.