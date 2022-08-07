New Jersey reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, rate of transmission 0.95

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 2,186
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,232,631
Total number of deaths: 31,242
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,164,509*
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,803 cases, 964 deaths, 381,275 doses administered*
Cape May: 12,456 cases, 266 deaths, 134,641 doses administered*
Cumberland: 37,226 cases, 581 deaths, 187,106 doses administered*
Ocean: 152,245 cases, 2,884 deaths, 704,347 doses administered*
Figures as of 1:45 p.m. Aug. 7 (*vaccination totals last updated Friday)
