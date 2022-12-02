New Jersey reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,166
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,409,404
Total number of deaths: 32,044
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,430,862
Rate of transmission: .88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,330 cases, 990 deaths, 385,957 doses administered
Cape May: 13,415 cases, 278 deaths, 136,526 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,823 cases, 608 deaths, 190,413 doses administered
Ocean: 162,472 cases, 3,000 deaths, 711,945 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 2
Source: NJ Department of Health
