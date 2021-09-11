New Jersey reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,101
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 971,122
Total number of deaths: 24,305
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,315,385
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 0.99
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 28,304 cases, 679 deaths, 307,523 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,550 cases, 187 deaths, 113,943 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 16,383 cases, 416 deaths, 145,200 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 73,651 cases, 2,077 deaths, 590,261 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 11
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.