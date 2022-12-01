New Jersey reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,170
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,407,234
Total number of deaths: 32,027
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,428,512
Rate of transmission: .88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,272 cases, 990 deaths, 385,892 doses administered
Cape May: 13,412 cases, 278 deaths, 136,493 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,797 cases, 608 deaths, 190,381 doses administered
Ocean: 162,357 cases, 2,998 deaths, 711,872 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 1
Source: NJ Department of Health
